Angul: An elderly man died of electrocution while trying to save his granddaughter in Odisha’s Angul district Tuesday.

The incident took place in Paika Sahi under Athamallik block, leaving the village in mourning.

According to preliminary information, the girl accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire while drying clothes. Seeing her in danger, her grandfather rushed to rescue her but suffered a fatal electric shock.

While the elderly man died on the spot, the girl sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Angul for treatment.

Police reached the spot, seized the body and started an investigation.