Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a five-day spell of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of Odisha, bringing relief from the prevailing heat but raising the risk of weather-related disruptions.

The weather office said unstable atmospheric conditions are likely to trigger pre-monsoon activity across the state through May 16, with wind speeds expected to reach 40 to 50 kmph in many districts.

An orange warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj district, where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 50 to 60 kmph are likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

Yellow warnings have been issued for several districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

The IMD said light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely at isolated places, particularly in northern, coastal and southern districts.

The weather system is being driven by a cyclonic circulation over the region and increased moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, creating favourable conditions for thunderstorm activity.

The meteorological department has advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, unplug electrical appliances and keep away from water bodies and other objects that conduct electricity.

Farmers and fishermen have also been urged to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions.

The IMD said no major change in daytime temperatures is expected over the next two days, followed by a gradual rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius later in the week.