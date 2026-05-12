Balasore: The family of a 39-year-old woman who was allegedly hacked to death in Odisha’s Balasore district carried her deadbody on a bicycle for nearly 15 kilometres to a police station Tuesday to demand justice.

The deceased was identified as Kamala Sethi of Haripur village under Khaira police limits.

According to family members, Kamala was attacked with a spade and killed following a dispute over roof centering work in the village.

After her body was brought back from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, her brother Surendra Sethi, other family members and villagers placed the body on a bicycle and walked the 15-kilometre distance to Khaira Police Station.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for the bereaved family.

Later, they placed the body in front of the police station and blocked the Soro-Kupari road, disrupting traffic for several hours.

The family also demanded action against local police and the village sarpanch, alleging that both had failed to resolve tensions related to the dispute despite being aware of the issue for the past five years.

The protest began around 9 a.m. and continued as police officials and local authorities attempted to pacify the demonstrators.

Police said an investigation was underway and efforts were being made to restore normalcy in the area.