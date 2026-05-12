Khaira: A woman was killed, and her sister-in-law sustained critical injuries after their neighbours allegedly attacked them with crowbars and shovels over cantering work for the laying of the roof of the former’s under-construction building Sunday morning at Haripur village under Khaira police limits of Balasore district.

Kamala Sethi, the sister of house owner Surendra Sethy, died Sunday night from her injuries.

Surendra’s wife, Shakuntala Sethy, remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The violence broke out when the family of their neighbour Bharat Jena arrived at the construction site and alleged that the construction works for the laying of the roof of Surendra’s house had encroached onto their property.

The confrontation escalated from a verbal argument to a physical scuffle, during which Bharat Jena, members of his family and several associates allegedly attacked Surendra’s sister Kamala and wife Shakuntala with crowbars and shovels.

The two women were first taken to Khaira hospital before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to the severity of their injuries.

Khaira police have registered a case (123/26) in this connection and detained Bharati, Bharat Jena’s wife, for questioning. All other suspects remain at large.

Police also visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to record the statement of the injured Shakuntala.

Residents of Haripur have demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.