Keonjhar: Keonjhar District and Sessions Judge Gopal Chandra Behera Monday sentenced Chasa Dehuri, 30, to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, with an additional one-year jail term in default of payment.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place October 7, 2021, in Kadakala village under Nayakote police limits.

The victim, Neelamani Giri, was grazing cattle along with Jagadish Dehuri and Sagu Dehuri when an argument broke out with Chasa Dehuri over a minor issue at around 4pm.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly assaulted them with the handle of an axe.

He later returned with a bow and arrows and fatally shot Neelamani with an arrow.

The others managed to escape. Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Ra mesh Giri, Nayakote police registered a case (50/21) under Section 302 of the IPC and arrested the accused.