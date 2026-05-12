Nilagiri: A 25-year-old man died after falling from a palm tree while collecting palm sap in Balasore district Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abhimanyu Singh, son of Prafulla Singh of Kamarkhalia village under Bhounriabad gram panchayat in Nilagiri block.

According to reports, Abhimanyu had climbed a palm tree on his farmland at around 8:30 am to prepare it for palm sap extraction when he reportedly lost balance and fell to the ground.

Family members and villagers rescued him in a critically injured condition and rushed him to the Nilagiri Community Health Centre in an 108 ambulance.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Nilagiri police have registered an unnatural death case and handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem.