Langaleswar: A severe drainage crisis has emerged in Baliapal block of Balasore district, raising fears of extensive damage to paddy crops across thousands of hectares of agricultural land situated on both sides of the Coast Canal.

Farmers, worried over the poor drainage system, alleged that the administration and departmental authorities have remained mute spectators to the crisis.

Baliapal is considered one of Balasore district’s major paddy-producing regions.

The Coast Canal was excavated between 1880 and 1885 to facilitate irrigation, drainage and waterway transport after Odisha was severely hit by the great famine of 1866.

Several branch canals and culverts were also constructed to help excess water from farmlands flow into the main canal.

However, locals alleged that encroachment by vested interests has severely affected the drainage network. Shrimp ponds, factories, private ponds and agricultural plots have reportedly come up over portions of branch canals.

Road expansion along the canal embankment has further narrowed the waterways, disrupting the flow of excess rainwater.

Farmers from hundreds of villages under Kunduli, Bolang, Baniadiha, Panchupali, Ratai, Jagatipur, Pratappur, Badas, Jamkunda, Madhupura, Balikuti and Deula panchayats are likely to be affected.

Assistant Executive Engineer Partha Sarathi Das said encroachments and canal embankment expansion had narrowed several branch canals, creating drainage issues.

He added that restoration work would be undertaken if adequate government land becomes available.