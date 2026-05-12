Bargarh: A farmer from Odisha’s Bargarh district Tuesday sought permission for euthanasia, alleging severe financial distress after failing to sell his kharif paddy despite waiting nearly six months for procurement.

The farmer, identified as Rohit Bhoi of Sahara Tikra village under Bheden block, submitted a petition to the Bargarh collector during a public grievance hearing at Bheden, seeking permission for “ichha mrityu” or euthanasia.

Rohit alleged that although procurement for the new kharif season has already begun, his paddy from the previous season remains unsold. He said he harvested around 220 packets of paddy, but authorities are yet to procure the produce.

“I cultivated paddy hoping to support my family, but it has not been sold even after six months. I attended several grievance hearings and also met the collector, but nothing happened. Left with no option, I sought permission for euthanasia,” he said.

The farmer claimed the prolonged delay has pushed his family into acute financial hardship. He alleged he is unable to afford medicines for his ailing father and is also struggling to continue his children’s education.

Meanwhile, MLA Nihar Mahananda assured assistance to the farmer and said efforts are underway to ensure pending dues are cleared.

“We are trying to ensure all farmers receive their hard-earned money. We will also make sure Rohit gets assistance and that his issue is resolved,” the legislator said.