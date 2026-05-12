Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch has arrested another accused in connection with the Balianta mob lynching case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12, officials said Tuesday.

The accused was arrested late Monday night from the Balianta police limits.

The Crime Branch is also trying to identify and trace other suspects with the help of viral videos and other digital evidence related to the case.

According to investigators, multiple teams have been formed to conduct searches at different locations linked to the incident in which GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was allegedly killed.

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Officials said it is the first arrest made after the Crime Branch formally took over the investigation into the high-profile case.

Earlier, police had arrested 11 persons in connection with the incident, and all were later reportedly sent to Jharpada Jail. The Crime Branch has been continuing its probe for the third consecutive day and is examining all possible angles.

Officials said questioning of suspects and witnesses is underway. Investigators are also analysing video footage, viral clips and other evidence collected from the spot as part of the ongoing investigation.

PNN