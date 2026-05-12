Bhubaneswar: IIT-Bhubaneswar announced the launch of an industry-linked MTech programme in cybersecurity for engineers working in different industries.

The programme is scheduled to commence on July 24, with applications currently open for eligible candidates who aspire to advance their careers in cybersecurity through this innovative and flexible learning model, the institute said in a statement.

The course was developed in strategic association with WhizHack Technologies, one of India’s leading cybersecurity training and simulation companies, and designed specifically for working professionals, it said.

The blended-mode programme combines academic learning with hands-on industry exposure to equip learners with advanced cybersecurity skills required to address emerging digital threats across industries, it added.

Admission to the programme does not require a GATE qualification, with selection based on academic background and professional experience, the statement said.

The curriculum is designed to provide comprehensive knowledge in secure system design, cyber risk assessment, governance and compliance, AI-driven security, blockchain security, and advanced attack-defence strategies, it said.