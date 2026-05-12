Puri: As the inventory work of the Puri Jagannath Temple’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’ entered the 11th day Tuesday, a senior official said that the jewellery and valuables stored inside the treasury completely match the 1978 list of inventory.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said, “Today we entered into the inner chamber of the treasury at 4.27 PM and inventory work continued till 8.44 PM. So far, the inventory process had been conducted for 64 hours and 18 minutes.”

Padhee, an IAS officer, monitors the entire process since the beginning of inventory work on March 25. It is being done after a gap of 48 years.

Padhee said the entire process is conducted under CCTV surveillance and videographed.

“The authorised persons undergo thorough security checking before and after entering the Ratna Bhandar. The inventory work continues amid tight security and adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Odisha government,” Pahdee said.

He said that in order to maintain transparency, all the valuables are digitally documented using advanced 3D mapping alongside high-definition photography and videography.

Asked when the process will be tentatively completed, Padhee said, “We are not in a hurry to complete it, but stress on accuracy, transparency of the process. In 1978, it had taken 72 days. This time, the inventory is done very accurately by engaging gemologists and using technology.”

He said a wide variety of stones are attached to valuable items, and those are being checked.

As per the decision, the next Ratna Bhandar inventory work will be held on May 19, followed by on May 21, 23, 26, 28, 29, and 30, the official said.

All arrangements have been made for the uninterrupted conduct of the rituals of the deities and smooth darshan of devotees during the inventory work inside Ratna Bhandar.

He said in view of the security considerations of the inventorisation process, devotees can have darshan only from the ‘Bahara Katha’ (outer barricade).

PTI