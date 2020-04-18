Bhubaneswar: After a brief lull of two days, the state government Saturday said a fresh case of COVID-19 has been detected in Balasore district.

“Patient Details of #Covid19 #Odisha Case no: 61. One 58 years Old Male of Balasore District Tested Positive for #Covid19 (18th April, 2020). Contact tracing and follow up action is being taken,” the information and public relations department tweeted.

With this, the coronavirus tally in the state has touched 61.

According to state health department, out of the 61 cases by Saturday evening, 24 people have recovered with three of these recovered being discharged from a Bhubaneswar based hospital Saturday. With one person dead, the state now has 36 active cases of the global pandemic.

(PNN)