Baleshwar: Police have detained four juveniles for allegedly attacking a teenage catering worker with a sharp weapon after he “refused to serve them mutton” at a wedding feast in Athantara village under Remuna police limits in Odisha’s Baleshwar district.

According to police, the incident took place June 24 during a wedding feast. Four juveniles allegedly assaulted the catering worker with a sharp weapon after he refused their demand to serve mutton. The victim reportedly sustained injuries to his neck, back and hand in the attack. The attackers then reportedly fled the scene.

The injured teenager was later admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Remuna for treatment.

Based on a complaint, Remuna police registered a case and launched an investigation. During a raid Saturday, police detained all four accused juveniles. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.