The fate of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose popularity rating had been alarmingly dipping, was sealed the moment Andy Burnham won the Makerfield byelection on 18 June. As was being speculated, he announced 22 June that he would step down as PM following intense pressure from Labour MPs, paving the way for Burnham to take over at 10 Downing Street.

Less than two years after a historic election victory, Starmer found the going really tough and his party MPs persuaded him to set out a timeline for his departure. Many of them were unnerved by the threat from the Far-Right Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage. However, Burnham succeeded in stemming the rising tide of Farage’s party’s popularity.

The former Greater Manchester mayor easily defeated Reform UK’s candidate, winning 55% of votes against his right-wing rival’s 35%. Burnham’s spectacular win might help revive the Labour Party for now. This win is being considered a vehicle of change for the party. Starmer seemed to recognise the significance of the victory, but claimed that the credit for beating Reform UK goes to what is known as Starmerism. The truth, however, is that the Labour Party could win the seat because of Burnham’s personal image as an adversary of Starmer, giving a leftwing economic message to the electorate.

Significantly, Burnham’s victory rally speech underscored the economic management of the country. He proposes to introduce economic reforms in which the state will act as buyer, planner and manager. That, experts say, would be a welcome shift, even though the big question is how he would deliver cheaper essentials, more public control, fiscal expansion, industrial renewal and fairer rules on housing, work and migration. His programmes need to be concrete enough so as not to remain as mere slogans. Burnham is a household name in England’s north with a mayoral record and the promise of taking over the reins of Labour leadership.

He adopted a subtle stand by fusing anti-Starmer and anti-Reform moods. He also has overwhelming parliamentary backing from his party. Starmer’s fate was doomed, but he kept insisting he would not give up without a contest for leadership in the party. However, time was running out for him and he sought the advice of Peter Kyle, the Business Secretary, 21 June on the course of action he should take.

Kyle did not divulge to the media what his advice was, but he dropped significant hints that Starmer was aware of the ‘political realities’ and would do what was best for the country. Finally, Starmer accepted the inevitable and Burnham immediately confirmed he would run for the Labour leadership, saying an “orderly and responsible” transition of power would ensure “stability, seriousness and a continued focus” on the issues that mattered most to the country.

Starmer’s decision to announce his departure started the process to welcome the UK’s seventh Prime Minister in 10 years. Burnham is likely to have just over three weeks to prepare for government. To give him his due, Starmer did not make his resignation a prestige issue and accepted his exit with grace.

He took the high moral ground that he always put his country’s interests first and announced his resignation as leader of the Labour Party and PM. Starmer said he would do everything he can to ensure an orderly handover of power. In fact, what he did should be an example to many politicians who adamantly cling to the highest position of power even when they lose the mandate of people in one form or the other.