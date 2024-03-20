Bhubaneswar: The twin city Commissionerate Police blew the lid off the sensational murder of a man at Mahala Sahi under Balipatna police limits here March 17, with the arrest of 10 persons, Tuesday. Addressing media, City deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Prateek Singh said the prime accused, Dilip Bhoi, is still on the run. “Balaram Palei, 45, Sunil Palei, 25, Bideshi Palei, 30, Bikash Palei, 18, Nabakishore Palei, 21, Kedarnath Palei, 61, Kalandi Palei, 35, Sanjukta Dei, 30, Ramamani Palei, 50, and Kalandi Bhoi, 48, all residents of Mahala Sahi under Balipatna police limits here, have been arrested for killing Akshay Majhi of the village March 17,” Singh said. He added that the accused have been booked under Sections 341, 323, 324, 302, 120(B) and 34 of the IPC by Balipatna police. “The 10 were produced before a local court here that sent them to judicial custody,” the City DCP pointed out. About the turn of events, Singh said the duo was at loggerheads as Akshay doubted his wife – Shrabani— of having an affair with Dilip. “Dilip had sent an objectionable message to Shrabani’s mobile a few days ago. And that led to a heated exchange of words between Akshay and Dilip March 4. The issue was later solved amicably,” the DCP said. However, Dilip and the 10 accused attacked Akshay with sharp weapons March 17, leaving him critically injured. Neighbours rushed a profusely bleeding Akshay to a nearby healthcare facility and later to Capital Hospital, where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’, Singh said.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP