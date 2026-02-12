Bhubaneswar: Farmers’ organisations and trade unions Thursday called a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ in protest against what they described as the government’s ‘anti-worker policies. Several trade unions spearheaded the shutdown, which disrupted normal life in different parts of Odisha.

Transport services were affected in multiple areas, inconveniencing commuters. Tension was reported at Jayadev Vihar Square in Bhubaneswar, where protesters briefly stopped a wedding vehicle carrying groom Abdul Karim Khan from Soro in Balasore district to Khordha. He was later allowed to proceed after a brief standoff.

Later, police reached Jaydev Vihar Square and removed the protesters after the National Highway had remained blocked for a long period.

Services in electricity, banking, insurance, transport, health, education, gas and water supply are expected to be affected due to the nationwide strike.

A group of trade unions had announced the nationwide strike January 9 to register their protest against what they termed anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies of the central government.

Farmer groups and trade unions alleged that the proposed agreement compromises the interests of Indian farmers and workers, leading to the call for a nationwide shutdown. The state Congress extended support to the bandh, while the Biju Shramik Samukhya announced moral support.

Akhil Bharatiya Trade Union Congress state president Ashok Das said the bandh would be observed peacefully across the state. The 12-hour shutdown has been called to press 17 demands, including repeal of the four labour codes, a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers, withdrawal of smart meters and alleged irregularities in electricity billing, and a halt to privatisation of public sector units.

Workers across the country will observe a strike as part of the protest, he added.