Bangkok: A fire at a pub near Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district killed 27 people and injured dozens of others, Thai media reported.

The fire broke out at around 11:57 p.m. local time and was later extinguished. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived at the scene at around 1:44 a.m Monday and said most of the victims died from smoke inhalation, reports Xinhua news agency.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Meanwhile, 22 of the 63 people injured in a deadly pub fire in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, late Sunday, remained in critical condition, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said Monday.

Speaking to local media after inspecting the fire scene, Chadchart said firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the emergency call, but the blaze had already spread rapidly inside the pub upon their arrival.

Chadchart said only six of the 27 victims had been formally identified so far, adding that the immediate priority was to contact the families of the deceased and injured

Local media reported that rescuers found a number of mobile phones at the scene. Many of the phones continued to receive calls from relatives and friends, which rescuers answered and documented to help identify victims and notify their families.

Regarding the cause of the fire, survivors told local media that thick smoke was first seen coming from a circuit breaker near the stage. The power then went out, followed by an explosion, after which the flames spread rapidly.

Chadchart said a preliminary inspection showed that the pub’s ceiling had been completely destroyed by the fire, while most plastic chairs remained largely intact, suggesting that rapidly spreading toxic smoke may have been a major cause of the fatalities. He added that many victims may have become disoriented after the power outage and failed to reach the emergency exits.

Thai media reported that the venue was licensed as a restaurant with live music performances and had two emergency exits. Authorities are investigating whether either exit was obstructed when the fire broke out.

Thai media earlier reported that the fire killed 27 people, including nine men and 18 women, with most of the victims found near the pub’s restrooms.