Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard seized a Bangladeshi fishing trawler and detained 28 Bangladeshi fishermen for entering Indian waters in violation of maritime boundaries.

The Indian Coast Guard transported the trawler and the fishermen to Fraserganj Fisheries Port in South 24 Parganas district Monday afternoon.

During a Coast Guard patrol Monday morning, a suspicious trawler was observed within Indian waters in the Bay of Bengal. Coast Guard personnel ordered the vessel to stop and, upon inspection, identified it as the Bangladeshi trawler ‘Sagar 3.’

After seizing the trawler, officials began preliminary interrogation of the fishermen. Several inconsistencies were found in their responses. The fishermen could not explain why they crossed international waters and entered the Indian border.

Along with detaining 28 fishermen, the Indian Coast Guard confiscated the trawler and brought it ashore. The fishermen were handed over to the Fraserganj Coastal Police Station, which later formally arrested them. Police are interrogating the arrested men and trying to determine the reason for the intrusion.

Superintendent of Police of Sundarbans Police District Biswa Chand Thakur said, “The arrested persons are being interrogated to ascertain whether this is part of a larger infiltration ring or not. Investigations are also being conducted to ascertain whether similar attempts have been made to enter Indian waters in the past.”

He stated that surveillance along the India-Bangladesh maritime border has already been increased.

Initial interrogation revealed that some of the arrested individuals claimed there was a plan to bring a Bangladeshi national, Rabindranath Das, into Indian waters under the pretence of fishing.

Reportedly, he was being transported across the border on the trawler. At that time, the Coast Guard patrolling the area spotted the vessel and initiated a raid.