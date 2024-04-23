Bhubaneswar: The Indian overseas community faces the significant challenge of managing their finances across borders. Living away from their homeland, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) often find themselves navigating through a complex maze of financial management, especially when it comes to investments and savings in India. The hurdles include understanding and leveraging the right financial products, dealing with taxation complexities, and ensuring their investments are secure and fruitful back home.

Bank of Maharashtra understands these challenges and offers a robust solution with its expanded range of deposit products designed specifically for the NRI community. By providing a variety of accounts tailored to meet the unique financial needs of NRIs, the bank bridges the gap between financial management’s complexities and the community’s need for simplicity, security, and convenience.

NRE accounts: A safe place for savings in Indian rupees

The Non-Resident External (NRE) Account is a versatile tool for NRIs to manage their savings in Indian Rupee (INR). These accounts allow deposits and transactions in various forms, including savings, current, recurring, and fixed deposits. Importantly, only NRIs or PIOs can open NRE accounts, not their power of attorney holders in India. Critical aspects of these accounts include:

Joint operations: Available on a ‘former or survivor’ basis for NRIs/ PIOs or with resident relatives, ensuring operational ease. Here, the resident functions solely as a Power of Attorney during the NRI’s lifetime.

Tax benefits and repatriation: Interest earnings are not only tax-free but the interest is fully repatriable.

Interest earnings are not only tax-free but the interest is fully repatriable. Security and convenience: Nomination facilities and power of attorney authorizations enhance both security and convenience.

Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account: Local earnings, global reach

NRO accounts answer the need for managing income earned in India, with options for savings, current, recurring, and fixed deposits. Key features include:

Remittance and local income management: Facilitates easy management of income from various sources within India.

Facilitates easy management of income from various sources within India. Repatriation limits: While funds held in NRO accounts are generally non-repatriable, exceptions exist for specific purposes like education expenses (up to US$30,000) and medical treatment abroad. Permitted credits include remittances from outside India, transfers, or legitimate dues received in India.

FCNR (B) deposits: Maximizing foreign currency advantages

For NRIs and Overseas Corporate Bodies (OCBs) seeking to save in foreign currencies, the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) (B) Deposits scheme offers a lucrative option. These term deposit accounts are denominated in various foreign currencies and offer terms ranging from one to three years. Key benefits include tax exemption on interest earned and complete repatriation of principal and interest. Similar to NRE accounts, joint accounts with resident relatives on a “former or survivor” basis are allowed. FCNR (B) deposits also provide a nomination facility for seamless account management.

RFC accounts: A smooth transition for returning residents

The Resident Foreign Currency (RFC) account is designed for NRIs returning to India permanently after residing abroad for at least a year. This account facilitates a smooth transition by allowing individuals to open current, savings, and term deposit accounts in various foreign currencies, including USD, GBP, and EURO. However, chequebook facilities are not available for RFC savings or current accounts. Eligible deposits include foreign exchange assets, balances from NRE/ FCNR accounts, dividends/income from overseas assets, and foreign pensions. RFC accounts allow debits for various expenses, including education and medical costs abroad. Like other accounts, RFC deposits also offer nomination options.

Bank of Maharashtra leverages its extensive network and deep-rooted understanding of the NRI banking sector to deliver these customized solutions, ensuring NRIs can efficiently manage their finances both in India and abroad. With an approach that balances flexibility, security, and convenience, the bank aims to strengthen the financial connection of Indians with their homeland, fostering a secure and prospering economic environment for their overseas earnings.

To get more information, please visit: https://bankofmaharashtra.in/deposit-products