Mumbai: Banks credit and deposits grew at 7.13 per cent and 9.91 per cent to Rs 101.02 lakh crore and Rs 133.24 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended January 31, according to the Reserve Bank data.

In the year-ago fortnight ended February 1, 2019, banks advances stood at Rs 94.29 lakh crore while deposits at Rs 121.22 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight which ended on January 17, 2020, credit had increased by 7.21 per cent to Rs 100.05 lakh crore and deposits by 9.51 per cent to Rs 131.26 lakh crore.

Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7 per cent in December 2019 from 12.8 per cent in December 2018.

Loans to the services sector decelerated sharply to 6.2 per cent in December 2019 from 23.2 per cent last year same period.

Advances to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 5.3 per cent from 8.4 per cent in December 2018.

Personal loans growth decelerated marginally to 15.9 per cent from 17 per cent in December 2018. During the month, credit growth to industry decelerated to 1.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent.

