Cuttack: With the all-important series-deciding third and final ODI between India and West Indies set to rock the state at the iconic Barabati Stadium here Sunday, the preparation for the encounter is at its business end.

From Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) officials to police personnel, everyone kept themselves on their toes with the preparation. The teams had a day-off Friday and are scheduled for their nets Saturday. While the home team set to hit the nets in the morning, the visitors will step in the afternoon session. The officials are expecting the presence of a big number of crowd for the nets.

Feel the ‘Lord’s’

Fans, as well as the players, would get a feel of the iconic Lord’s ground. The OCA has prepared a Watch Tower out here which will be a resemblance of the ‘Home of Cricket’ balcony. It would definitely open a new chapter in Barabati Stadium’s history as it will be inaugurated Saturday.

Using in a good way

The gallery No.7 might not get a single spectator for the match following the mess caused by the Super Cyclone Fani. However, the organizers have made a good use of it using sand arts to attract the fans as well as viewers, according to OCA. The work of sand art will begin from Saturday.

Drunkards barred

Drunkards are completely prohibited from entering the stadium. It has been reported that the police officials will use the ‘Breath analyser’ to find out the drunkards and they will not be allowed to enter the stadium in spite of having tickets. Notably, some incidents were reported in previous matches where drunkards were involved.

Allocation of 80 platoons police

As many as 80 platoons of police will be in operation inside and outside of the stadium Sunday. A preparation meeting took place Friday by the police department. The checking in front of BCCI box will be more intensive, considering security reasons. This decision has been taken after complaints are made that some powerful and high-level personalities tried to enter the stadium without special match passes or tickets. On the other hand, police officials are strictly instructed not to use cell phones (mobiles) during the match. Police DG Abhay had visited the stadium Friday taking a note of security arrangements.

Selfie zones

Well set aside all the arrangements and to attract fans in a better way, the state cricket board has created a couple of selfie zones with a writing of ‘I LOVE CRICKET’. Friday saw a huge number of fans taking selfies at the selfie zone.