Bhubaneswar: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave a complete clean chit to former secretary of Odisha Olympic Association (OAA) Ashirbad Behera in his alleged connection with the Barabati Stadium land grabbing case.

The CBI withdrew all the allegations against Behera related to the scam Monday evening after a thorough investigation regarding the case.

Filing the final investigation copy in the Supreme Court regarding the alleged land grab case, the CBI stated that nothing substantial was found in the case.

The CBI further clarified by saying that Behera or NCON Associates have been found not guilty in the scam

Responding to the same, Behera said, “Many people were thinking that I was involved in irregularities, but finally, truth wins.”

Notably, earlier, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120 (b) and 420 against Behera, M/s Incon Associates and unknown officials of OOA for ‘illegal construction’ of a ‘kalyan mandap’ and 23 shops by OOA on government land.

PNN