Paris: Barcelona has recorded its hottest month of June since records started over a century ago, Spain’s national weather service said.

The Can Fabra Observatory, located on a hill overlooking Barcelona, reported an average temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, breaking records since 1914. The previous hottest average for June was 25.6 C in 2003.

The same weather station said that a single-day high of 37.9 C for June was recorded Monday, June 30.

Barcelona is usually spared the worst heat in Spain, thanks to its location between hills and the Mediterranean in Spain’s northeastern corner. But most of the country has been gripped by the first heat wave of the year.