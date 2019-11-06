Baripada: district programme manager (DPM) Anil Kumar Mohanty of Mayurbhanj unit of THE National Health Mission (NHM) was transferred to Balasore district on charge of irregularities Wednesday vide office letter No 12894 dated November 5.

DPM Prabhu Pratyanta Pati who works in Balasore unit of THE NHM has been posted here in place of Mohanty. The latter allegedly got entangled in many irregularities over past many years, a report said.

Allegations were raised against him on misappropriations in the tender process for cleaning of district headquarters hospital and Baripada medical college premises including several irregularities committed by him in various departmental programmes.

A high-level team of NHM had earlier visited Baripada when such allegations were put forth demanding his transfer. Bhanja Sena, a non-political and local outfit had also demanded inquiry.