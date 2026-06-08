Baripada: Tree stumps at the site of the proposed interstate bus terminal at Palabani in Mayurbhanj district were allegedly uprooted using JCB machines, triggering fresh concerns over possible destruction of evidence in an ongoing tree-felling dispute linked to the project.

The matter is pending before the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Eastern Zone Bench in Kolkata in Original Application (OA) No. 213/2025/EZ, filed by complainant Pramod Kumar Hembram.

The petition challenges the large-scale felling of trees for the project and alleges violations of environmental and forest regulations.

Hembram has claimed that more than 5,000 trees were felled, although permission had reportedly been granted for the felling of only 1,789 trees.

The tribunal, comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh, recently heard the matter and posted it to July 7 after the respondents sought time to examine documents and place their submissions on record.

According to Hembram, two JCB machines were deployed at the disputed site June 5 to uproot tree stumps and roots.

He alleged that the exercise was intended to destroy evidence that could help establish the actual number of trees cut for the proposed terminal.

Fresh shoots had reportedly begun emerging from several old stumps following recent rainfall, which activists claim could have helped determine the extent of tree felling.

Hembram subsequently brought the issue to the notice of senior state and district authorities through an email sent Saturday.

In the communication, he alleged that tree stumps were being removed, and fresh felling continued at the site despite the matter remaining under judicial consideration.

The representation was addressed to the Chief Secretary of Odisha and marked to senior officials of the forest, environment and district administration.

Advocate Shankar Prasad Pani, appearing for the complainant, alleged that attempts had earlier been made to destroy evidence by burning leaves, branches and tree stumps at the site.

He said the NGT had expressed displeasure over such actions and had directed that no activity be undertaken at the site until completion of the hearing process.

The latest uprooting of stumps, he contended, amounted to a violation of the tribunal’s directions and would be brought to its notice with supporting evidence.

The proposed interstate bus terminal is planned over 5.11 acres at Palabani.

While the Forest Department had permitted the felling of 1,789 trees, Hembram alleged that the actual number exceeded 5,000.

He further claimed that the site formed part of an urban afforestation initiative under which around 12,000 trees had been planted over nearly 10 acres and were reported to have survived after maintenance.

The complainant also argued that sufficient vacant government land was available within about 200 metres of the project site and that the terminal could have been relocated to avoid large-scale loss of green cover.

With the next hearing scheduled for July 7, the latest allegations have added a fresh dimension to an already contentious dispute over the proposed interstate bus terminal at Palabani.