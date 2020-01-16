Barpali: Even as the movement of commuters has increased substantially and all trains coming from Sambalpur side halt at lowland of the platform causing utter difficulties, residents of Barpali town in Bargarh district have demanded a second railway platform.

According to sources, Barpali railway station authorities have made arrangements for halting of all trains en route to Sambalpur at lowland, far away from the main exit. However, the trains coming from Bolangir side halt at main halting area of the platform, which is a highland.

As a result, especially the passengers including aged, sick, women and children face difficulties in boarding and getting down from trains. Minor mishaps often take place, allegedly during the night hours.

Worthy to note, the development works and beautification of Barpali railway station are underway. However, local people have resented the apathetic attitude of Sambalpur railway division authorities, for not conceding the badly needed demand of a second platform here.