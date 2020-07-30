Keonjhar: Even as Sana Ghagara waterfall in Keonjhar district has been barricaded for over four months, the popular destination wears a deserted look these days as it lacks tourist footfall.

Usually, hundreds of tourists from outside the district and the state as well throng Sana Ghagara throughout the year. However, amid COVID-19 outbreak in Keonjhar district, visitors are not being allowed here.

Crores of rupees spent on its infrastructural development have gone for a toss in such a precarious situation.

Over the last couple of months, the infrastructure has run down due to lack of adequate maintenance. A boating facility and children’s park in the vicinity of the waterfall have become dilapidated. Similar gloomy situations prevail at other tourist destinations in Keonjhar district.

Notably, the district is renowned for its popular waterfalls like Khandadhar, Handibhanga, Gundichaghagi, Bhimkund and Murga. Famous shrine of goddess Tarini also suffers the same fate.

Following imposition of Section 144 during the month of Shravan at all shaiva peethas in Keonjhar, Gonasika, Kushaleswar and Murga shaivaite shrines in the district do not witness kanwariyas any more.

On being contacted, Keonjhar district tourism officer Ramesh Chandra Nayak said, “COVID-19 outbreak has badly affected the tourism industry in Keonjhar which was largely contributing to the district’s economy. It is difficult to say as to when the things will improve.”

The district is a treasure-trove of natural resources. The entire tourism industry is in tatters in Keonjhar district, Nayak added.

“Directly or indirectly, local residents and small vendors as well were largely being benefited. Lockdown restrictions have changed the scenario altogether,” opined local social activist Debaraj Acharya.

PNN