New Delhi: In an attempt to harness beach tourism potential of the country having a huge coastline, the Union government’s Budget 2020-21 is likely to witness a slew of measures to boost beach tourism which would generate more employment opportunities and strengthen the economy.

The Union Budget is likely to announce incentives for development of beach tourism. The Centre may announce tax holiday for 10 years and other incentives to build hotels along the coastline in the upcoming budget.

Sources said the budget may propose development of 10 new beach destinations in three years.

Significantly, India has a coastline of around 7,517 sq km but having only one major beach destination i.e. Goa.

Odisha being a coastal state is likely to be benefitted with the development of beach tourism. It would create enormous job opportunities in the state and also boost the economy. The state has also been taking numerous steps to develop beach tourism.

The Union government is also likely to introduce ‘One India Tax’ for tourism vehicles in the budget which will allow free movement of vehicles across the country.

Significantly, about 80 per cent of the income is earned from around 400 tourist locations that include the Golden Triangle, Varanasi, Goa and Kerala. The budget is likely to propose development of more tourism destinations.

The budget may propose ‘Inclusive Tourism’ and add some of the aspiration districts, having natural beauty or some cultural history, in the list of inclusive tourism destinations. The inclusive tourism destinations would be developed with a view to attracting more people to these areas, which would be developed further to make them more attractive.