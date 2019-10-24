BALASORE: At a time when the importance of curbing global plastic usage cannot be stressed enough, Yuva Vikas Foundation from Balasore has come up with a unique initiative to reduce pollution caused by plastic and polystyrene.

The step was undertaken by director, Yuva Vikas Foundation, Gobinda Dallai. He said that while stainless steel utensils can be reused, polystyrene can be used only once. These are then thrown into water bodies which are severely damaged due to this practice.

“I have created this bank where one can hire steel utensils by depositing Rs 2000. Whoever hires the utensils needs to return it safely or a penalty he will be levied o daily basis. Hundreds of parties are being organised at 37 mandaps across the city. Plastic and polystyrene usage is rampant in these events,” he added.

“In the absence of waste treatment and composting plants, the situation is getting out of hand completely. We hope this initiative bears fruit,” he added.

Toxic emissions caused by burning Thermocol are dangerous for the environment. Polystyrene is not environmentally friendly as they emit chloro fluro carbon (CFCs) when they are burnt. It is manufactured from a petroleum-based plastic compound known as polystyrene. It is used in manufacturing disposable plates, cups and trays which are widely used in weddings, eat outs and social gatherings.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, who was the chief guest at the inauguration event titled ‘Basan Bank’ said, “We are optimistic to open such banks in the capital city and other places as it will curb the use of thermocol which is destroying our aqua life and water bodies when disposed into nearby ponds and water sources by people.”

Mr Parimal Bardhan, a renowned development professional who worked with UNDP and NDDB, is one of the partners of this initiative. He emphasised on the importance of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’. Hrushikesh Sahu from Rotary Club emphasised to hold awareness drives for the general public. Niranjan Parida of Balasore Medical Action Committee and Shambhunath Mohanty, senior advocate and advisor to Yuva Vikas also emphasised on the importance of the role of citizens to be aware of this deadly menace.

Bikram Das, head of New Life Deaddiction Centre, Balasore, and his team has taken up the responsibility to manage the Basan Bank programme where citizens will be mobilised to run the initiative in a voluntary basis.