New Delhi: Game developer Krafton Friday announced that its popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has surpassed 100 million registered users.

The game developer also said that BGMI has completed one year of being the most loved game in India.”BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community with a goal of curating gameplay unique to our Indian users,” Changhan Kim, CEO, Krafton, Inc, said in a statement.

“We are positive about the opportunities in the country and are committed to create a robust gaming ecosystem. Our focus is pivoted towards constantly elevating the mobile gaming experience for our growing community and to invest in the flourishing start-up landscape here,” Kim added.

In the last year, the game developer invested nearly $100 million to improve India’s local video game, e-sports, and entertainment startups to build a healthy gaming start-up ecosystem. Krafton also said that 2022 will see 4 pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) featuring cash prizes of Rs 6 crore while giving players across India a platform to showcase their skills.

“We are extremely thrilled to have reached this landmark in the very first year of BGMI and thank our gamers for this achievement. BGMI has been in sync with the gaming community’s needs every step of the way with new and challenging gameplay, festive updates, and exciting themes from coveted IPs,” said Minu Lee, Head of India Publishing, KRAFTON, Inc.