Munich: Bayern Munich has ended a long pursuit and finally signed Germany winger Leroy Sané from Manchester City. The Bavarian powerhouse said Friday that the 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal. The contract which starts next season is through June 2025. Leroy Sané, the club said will start preparing for the upcoming season next week.

“He is an outstanding player who has proven his qualities over the past few years, especially in the national team. Our goal is to gather the best German players at FC Bayern. The signing of Leroy emphasizes this goal,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Manchester City was already resigned to losing the pacey forward, who had one year left on his contract. Coach Pep Guardiola said Sané had rejected ‘two or three’ offers to extend his contract.

Bayern is reportedly paying 50 million euros ($56.3 million) for the player. It is less than half what the club expected to pay last year before Sané sustained a serious knee ligament injury. The injury happened in the Community Shield game August 4 against Liverpool. It put a hold on the move. Sané returned for City as a late substitute June 22 against Burnley after the Premier League restarted. It was his only league appearance since the injury.

Sané is Bayern’s third reinforcement for the new season. They have already taken goalkeeper Alexander Nübel from league rival Schalke. Also Bayern have recruited 18-year-old defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sané has five goals in 21 appearances for Germany since making his debut in 2015. However, he is more of a playmaker than a goalscorer.