New Delhi: The BCCI will assist the cricket boards of Fiji and Maldives in developing the game in their respective countries, it was decided during the Apex Council meeting Thursday.

The BCCI will help these countries by sending coaches and through other means to strengthen the International Cricket Council’s efforts to support the growth of the game in these emerging nations.

“We will be sending across some of our coaches and providing them with other possible help,” a BCCI official told PTI

Earlier in 2019, the BCCI has sent its former general manager (game development) and ex cricketer Saba Karim as well as former India fielding coach Abhay Sharma on a short visit to Maldives to take stock of the situation.

The India cricket board has also helped other countries like Afghanistan – a full ICC member now – and even Nepal in the past.