Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Wednesday arrested the section officer at Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on charges of him amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Bibhuti Bhusan Ray. He is serving as the section officer at Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

According to a vigilance sleuth, acting on the allegations against the section officer, a team of the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous raids at places including his parental house in Jagatsinghpur. Bank accounts, land records, and several other valuable documents are being verified, sources said.

The raid was underway till the last report came in.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths arrested Shayam Sundar Sae, an engineer in the rural development department, Redhakhol in Sambalpur district December 6. The Vigilance officials after conducting simultaneous raids at his residence, office and other places have charged the engineer of having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

PNN