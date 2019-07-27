Nabarangpur: Residents of Jamal colony in Nabarangpur town are a panicked lot since wild bears regularly roam their streets after evening hours.

This has been going on since a month, alleged locals.

They further added that while only one bear used to be seen in the area, another one has joined it since past few days. The Forest department has failed the capture them as yet.

Worse, after the department set traps to catch the bears, they have started coming on to the main road and fields.

While patrolling in the area has been stepped up, the risk these animals pose to human lives and subsequent human reaction on the wild animals cannot be underestimated. Man-animal conflict is nothing new in this district.

In view of innumerable cases of wild animal attacks on humans and subsequent poisoning and poaching efforts by locals here, denizens have requested the Forest department to catch the animals and set them free in their natural habitat.

