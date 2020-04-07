Chhendipada: Videos of policemen’s sacrifices are often shared on social media platforms. Be it, standing long hours under the scorching sun, being beaten up by angry mob or having whatever food offered by some NGOs or generous people sitting in tree shade or on shop verandahs etc. However, in current situation, they ensure lockdown guidelines in cities and small towns despite few people’s apathy towards it.

Realising the hardships faced by the cops while protecting the society from coronavirus, former zilla parishad member Dillip Behera wanted to make Monday special for them as well as for him.

It was noon. Policemen were on duty at the deserted Chhendipada area in Angul district, where the sun god was merciless. When Behera along with one of his friends, arrived and walked up to the cops, little did the men in khaki know that it was not just like any other Monday.

Dillip first appreciated the cops for the hardship they are undergoing to protect people from coronavirus infection. Then he offered an umbrella to each of them so that they can protect themselves from the scorching sun.

Initially they were reluctant to receive the offer but after much persuasion, they obliged and then and there unfolded the umbrellas and went on discharging their duties.

Dillip said, “All are doing their bit in this time of pandemic. I thought I would give an umbrella to each of the policemen because they are discharging their duties standing under sun with little scope of resting.”

PNN