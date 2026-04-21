Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that the international borders in West Bengal with neighbouring Bangladesh, which had been kept open and unfenced by the Mamata Banerjee-led and Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal government, will be sealed by erecting barbed fencing there within 45 days after the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in the state after the Assembly elections later this month.

“Freeing West Bengal of the illegal infiltrators is our priority. Neither the current Chief Minister nor her nephew will ever allow that. Those who are responsible for allowing illegal infiltrators to enter West Bengal will never drive them away from the state. They have deliberately kept the international borders with Bangladesh unfenced and open. Let us come to power. Those open borders will be sealed through the erection of barbed fencing there within 45 days, Shah said while addressing a campaign rally at Chandipur in East Midnapore district Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier at another rally in Salboni Assembly constituency in West Midnapore district, the Home Minister also raised the same issue and said that the BJP’s sole aim is not just free West Bengal, but the entire country of illegal infiltrators.

At both the rallies, he said that those associated with Trinamool Congress had made the life of people of West Bengal pathetic by their extortion, corruption, unleashing of terror and crime against women, who would be tracked one by one and sent behind bars.

“During Cyclone Amphan in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent Rs 3,000 crore as relief. But the Trinamool Congress goons syphoned off all the money. But I assure you that all of them will be accounted for,” HM Shah said.

He also said that unfinished work for a steel project from Jindal Group at Salboni will also be implemented at the earliest if the BJP comes to power in the state.

“I heard about the rampant illegal sand mining from the rivers at Salboni. That will be totally stopped after we come to power. There will be industrial development. But there will be no syndicate-Raj,” the Home Minister added.