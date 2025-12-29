Sambalpur: With the West Bengal Police registering a zero FIR in connection with the murder of a Bengali migrant worker in Sambalpur, a three-member special team from the neighbouring state arrived here Sunday to conduct a probe.

The victim, identified as Juel Rana alias Arif Sheikh, 19, was killed December 24 at Danipali under Ainthapali police station limits in Sambalpur.

The special team comprising Sub-Inspector Mohammad Sahajahan, ASI Ghulam Zafar Siddiqui and constable Parimal Oraon from Suti police station in Jangipur subdivision of Murshidabad district has launched an investigation with the assistance of Sambalpur police.

Officials said the team will conduct a detailed inquiry to determine the motive behind the killing and whether there was any communal angle to the crime.

Ainthapali police had earlier registered a case-429/25 and arrested all six accused, who are currently lodged in jail.

Police sources said all necessary legal action had already been taken by Sambalpur police, including the arrest of the accused.

They added that the zero FIR registered by the West Bengal Police has no legal bearing in this case, as the investigation is already underway and the accused are in custody.

Authorities said there is concern that the arrival of an external police team could create unnecessary controversy, reiterating that the case is being handled strictly in accordance with law.