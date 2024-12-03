Bhograi: Potato traders in neighbouring West Bengal were all set to go on a strike from Tuesday as interstate transport of the essential tuber remains halted. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reimposed restrictions on potato exports to neighbouring states over the past four days intensifying a potato crisis in Odisha. The shortage has led to skyrocketing prices, with potatoes now selling for Rs 50– Rs 60 per kg in Odisha markets.

In response to questions during an Assembly session, Banerjee doubled down on her decision, stating that until Bengal’s domestic potato supply and prices stabilise, transport to other states will remain suspended. This move has sparked protests from Bengal-based potato traders, who fear significant losses as their cold-storage stocks remain unsold.

Traders in Hooghly’s Tarakeswar district Saturday issued an ultimatum, warning of a strike unless the state government lifted restrictions on inter-state transport and stopped alleged police harassment at state borders. Their demands went unmet, prompting them to commence a strike from Monday midnight. No resolution was reached in a high-level meeting in Kolkata Monday involving officials from the Agricultural department, cold storage owners, and traders. Frustrated, the traders walked out, signalling their dissatisfaction. Lalu Mukherjee, Secretary of the Pragatishil Alu Byabsayi Samiti in West Bengal, confirmed the strike would proceed. The situation is already affecting Odisha, where potato scarcity looms large.

Despite assurances from state Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krishna Chandra Patra about incoming potato shipments from Uttar Pradesh, local markets report escalating prices, with rates exceeding Rs 50 per kg.

Adding to the controversy, the Bengal traders have accused their CM of politicising the issue, alleging that her recent trip to Jharkhand for Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony included leveraging the potato export ban as a political tool. Meanwhile, Odisha faces the prospect of severe shortages if border trade remains halted. As the strike starts, both traders and consumers brace for further disruptions, with no immediate resolution in sight.