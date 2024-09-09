New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday rejected a plea by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee against an Enforcement Directorate summons in connection with its probe into an alleged scam in school jobs in West Bengal.

A bench comprising justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma pronounced the verdict Monday. It was reserved August 13.

The Trinamool Congress MP and his wife had challenged the Enforcement Directorate’s summons in connection with the agency’s probe into the money laundering aspect of the case.

They had said the ED cannot seek their presence for questioning in New Delhi and it has to happen at their place of residence in Kolkata.

PTI