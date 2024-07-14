New Delhi: As it readies its constellation of Earth observation satellites, Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel Space has plans to map the Moon and asteroids, and look for materials required to build settlements in outer space.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency’s headquarters here, Pixxel Space co-founder and CEO Awais Ahmed spelt out the long-term plans of the startup and these include exploration of asteroids with the intention of finding building materials or possible fuel sources for future settlements in space.

“We are building hyper-spectral cameras that look at the Earth. The same cameras can be turned outwards to look at other objects in space. We can send these spacecraft to the Moon, Mars or the asteroid belt, and build a map of the solar system,” Ahmed said.

He said the startup would also like to place satellites in orbits around the Moon — cis-lunar orbits — to explore the Earth’s only natural satellite in greater detail.

“We can go between Mars and Jupiter in the asteroid belt and identify which of these asteroids are stunning and useless, and which of them have certain precious materials that can be useful in space,” Ahmed said.

Satellites can look for ice on asteroids which can be used as fuel by splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen, and can also be stored as water, he said.

“So, when humanity expands towards space it does not make sense to mine all of that material from Earth when there’s so much more material actually available in space,” Ahmed said.

He said Elon Musk’s SpaceX was building railroads for the space revolution, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and others were building habitats for space.

“We want to be the ones to provide the material to sort of make it all happen. But very long term vision,” Ahmed said.

Pixxel Space plans to launch six hyper-spectral satellites later this year as part of its constellation to map the Earth in greater detail. Another 18 satellites are slated for launch next year that will complete the Bengaluru-based startup’s constellation in low Earth orbit.

PTI