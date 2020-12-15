Bhubaneswar: Jamtara gang, an inter-state cybercrime gang operating from Jharkhand is now spreading its tentacles in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar with new targets.

In order to aware people the Commissionerate Police released a message and cautioned the people to remain alert as the cyber fraudsters of Jamtara in Jharkhand are engaging unemployed engineers to commit various online frauds as part of their phishing scam.

Warning the people, the cops advised to stay away from callers who have identified themselves as bank officials and requested to refrain from furnishing any personal information including ATM/Credit Card, bank account details etc.

It is pertinent to mention here that cases of cyber-crime in Odisha saw a big jump of 76 per cent in 2019 as compared to the previous year.

Sources said, the cyber criminals are resorting to new techniques to swindle money from the accounts of gullible customers in different parts of the State.

The gang is preparing a blueprint to target unemployed IT engineers of various cities in five states including Odisha with job offers.

Reports said that the cities like Bhubaneswar in Odisha; Kolkata and Asansol in West Bengal; Alwar, Bharatpur and Mewar in Rajasthan; Gurgaon in Haryana; Mathura, Varanasi and Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh are in the radar of the inter-state cyber fraud gang.

After duping many of crores of rupees in Jamtara, the gang is reportedly trying to lay traps in the cities where the internet usage is across all age groups.

Earlier, the email accounts of IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Anup Kumar Sahoo, IAS officer Vineel Krishna and many officers in the Odisha Government had been hacked.

People need to ignore unknown messages, phone calls and emails to keep themselves safe from the gang. Also, they should not share OTP of Debit or Credit cards, said a cyber expert Prashant Sahoo suggesting people to refrain from card swiping at different places.

