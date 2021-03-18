Bhaskar Basu

Social networking has elevated the human life in terms of information sharing, response and content generation in the past decade. Though, over the period of time, the systems have become quite matured yet alongside the benefits, multiple concerns of the user with regard to the privacy and information security also exist. Moreover, most users of digital platforms agree to terms, conditions and privacy policies without actually reading them and understanding the consequences. WhatsApp’s latest notification on its privacy policy created an uproar and sparked a mass exodus towards other messenger platforms like Signal and Telegram.

Concerns about data privacy with respect to WhatsApp are not new – the app has run into controversies about user data shared with its parent company, Facebook, ever since it was acquired by Facebook in 2014. For instance, the Russian operation Internet Research Agency was accused of interfering in the US presidential election of 2016 by using social media to spread disinformation that stirred up conflict and distrust. UK firm Cambridge Analytica’s breach of Facebook data is a part of folklore today. But a new WhatsApp privacy policy released on January 4, 2021 triggered widespread global alarm about the safety of user data and forced the messaging app to delay the implementation of its updated privacy policy by three months: the new date being set to May 15 instead of February 8.

The policy makes it clear that WhatsApp collects expansive meta data from users’ phones, including internet protocol addresses and phone number area codes to estimate users’ geographical location. More significantly, the privacy policy confirms that WhatsApp would allow Facebook access to messages that users share with businesses on the messenger app, enabling Facebook to further influence user behaviour through targeted advertising. This not only points out why its privacy policy does not attest to the same as also how an individual’s right to data protection and privacy right cannot be compromised even whilst communicating with a business account. Experts feel WhatsApp’s move to delay the implementation of its updated privacy policy by three months is not sufficient to alleviate the concerns raised by the plan or the larger issue of data sharing and privacy breach.

In the midst of intense outrage and debate over WhatsApp’s new policy, Elon Musk fanned the fire by simply tweeting “Use Signal” – an endorsement for a messenger platform that is open-source, encrypted and known for defending users’ data security. In the wake of millions shifting to alternate messaging apps, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reaching out to users reiterating that it is committed to protecting users’ privacy as it does not access or read anyone’s messages or location. But then, why is the company not providing relevant options for those who do not wish to provide such information?

Privacy and an individual’s social network are viewed in a multifaceted relation. Social network analysis techniques describe the impact of different depth and strength of ties in an individual’s social network and the importance of these ties in the flow of information across the network. Social engineering is a well-known practice in the information security domain in which confidential information is retrieved by manipulating legitimate users. Every time someone creates a new social media account, they leave a data trail behind on the internet. In addition, companies collect data on user behaviours: when, where, and how users interact with their platform. All of this data is stored and leveraged by companies to better target advertising to their users. Sometimes, companies share users’ data with third-party entities, often without users’ knowledge or consent.

What are social media users worried about? Are their concerns justified? Typically, these concerns stem from the ubiquitous presence of social media in people’s lives. Forty-five per cent of the world’s population use social networks. These connections can leave users vulnerable in several ways. When personal information falls into the wrong hands, the consequences can be damaging. Different types of frauds, hacking, spyware, malware etc. have been in practice for capturing private data of user(s). Such hacks can result in stolen information and forced shares that redirect followers to malware, among other things. With the advent of new approaches in web technologies, connectivity of heterogeneous devices and sharing of data among them may cause new dimensions of privacy risks along with safety and security aspects. Social networking is actually a need of the time, where its usage needs a responsible behaviour. It is the user, who is solely responsible for his data and the user himself has to take strong measures for the protection of privacy.

The writer is Professor (Information Systems), Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar. Views are

personal.