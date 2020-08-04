Bhadrak: In a shocking event of atrocity, a young man was forced to drink urine and brutally beaten by a group of villagers Baunsabaga village under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district for reportedly having an affair with a married woman.

The incident had taken place Monday evening. However, wife of the 28-year-old youth lodged a FIR at the Tihidi Police Station Tuesday morning.

Acting on the complaint filed by the woman, Tihidi police swung into action and are said to have arrested 17 persons for their involvement in the case.

Source said, the youth was having an illicit affair and was arrested by the police following the complaints of villagers. However, after appeal in the court by the accused, the court had sanctioned his bail order recently.

After the return of the man, the angry villagers were looking for a chance to punish the youth. However, some villagers dragged the youth from his house Monday evening and thrashed him on the streets of villagers.

When the man pleaded with them with folded hand to release him, the angry villagers put a garland of shoes around his neck and forced him to move around the village.

The plight of the victim did not end there. When the youth asked some water to drink, the assailants peed on his face and forced him to drink urine, sources informed.

However, after this inhumane act by the villagers Bhadrak District Collector Gyana Das has asked the Bhadrak Sub-Collector to take serious and strong action against the accused villagers after a thorough probe into the matter.

