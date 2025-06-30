Bonai: A minor girl and a man died after being bitten by venomous snakes in separate incidents in two villages under Narendra panchayat in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, a source said Monday.

Rashmi Oram, 12, of Katuridhua village, was sleeping on the floor when she was bitten near the neck by a venomous snake Sunday night. She alerted her parents, asking, “Something has bitten me in the neck”, before her condition worsened. She was rushed to the Bonai Sub-Divisional Hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

In a separate case, Ajit Oram, 42, of Badpada village, was bitten on the leg by a venomous snake after stepping out of his house at night to relieve himself. Family members took him to the same hospital, where he was also declared dead on arrival.

Bonai police reached the hospital, recovered both bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

PNN