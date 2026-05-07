Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said Operation Sindoor was a symbol of India’s strength and gave a clear message that any threat to the country’s security would meet with decisive force.

On the first anniversary of the operation, Majhi conveyed his deepest respect and gratitude to the brave personnel of the Indian armed forces and praised their courage, valour and dedication to safeguard India’s sovereignty, security and national pride.

“Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of new India’s resolve, precision and strength. It sent a clear message that any threat to India’s sovereignty and security will be met with decisive force,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

#OperationSindoor stands as a powerful symbol of New India’s resolve, precision and strength. It sent a clear message that any threat to India’s sovereignty and security will be met with decisive force. On the completion of one year of this historic operation, I convey my… pic.twitter.com/Si4MaRQ7TG — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 7, 2026

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said that Operation Sindoor was not just a response but a clear message that India has zero tolerance for terrorism.

“India’s new policy against terrorism, zero toleranceâ€¦,” he added.