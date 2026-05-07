Jharsuguda: A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his neighbour in a brutal attack over mistaken identity, triggered by a long-standing land dispute in Jharsuguda district, police said.

The deceased, Pradeep Bhoi, was attacked at Suladia Lala Munda village under Lakhanpur police station limits late Tuesday night.

According to Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, the accused Neelamani Bhoi had an ongoing feud with the victim’s family over a land dispute.

About three months ago, he had a confrontation with Pradeep’s younger brother, Uttam, and had allegedly been waiting for an opportunity to take revenge. Neelamani reportedly went to attack Uttam Tuesday night, who usually slept on the verandah.

However, in a case of mistaken identity, he failed to recognise that Pradeep was sleeping there instead.

Police said the accused then allegedly assaulted Pradeep with an axe, striking him on the neck, chest and hands.

Family members rushed to the spot after hearing Pradeep’s screams, but the attacker had already fled.

A profusely bleeding Pradeep was taken to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following a complaint lodged by Uttam, police, along with a scientific team, reached the scene and began an investigation.

The accused fled into a nearby forest with the weapon, but was apprehended within 24 hours. The axe used in the crime was also recovered.

Police have produced Neela Mani in a court. A postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family.