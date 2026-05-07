Chhatrapur/Ganjam: Thousands of Olive Ridley hatchlings emerged from the eggs and crawled along the Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district to reach the Bay of Bengal, a Forest department official said Wednesday.

According to D Prashant Kumar Rao, forester of the Rambha section, “This year’s nesting season saw fewer turtles than in previous years.”

According to Forest Department records, 2,05,293 turtles came ashore to nest.

Each turtle laid approximately 130 to 140 eggs, and hatchlings began emerging 45 to 50 days after nesting.

Forest officials and local volunteers are helping hatchlings that become disoriented or flip onto their backs before reaching the water.

The department has erected fences and barricades along the beach to protect the young turtles.

Regional forest conservator V Neelambaran said forest personnel and Coast Guard have been deployed from Old Podampeta village near Rushikulya estuary to Siddharth Nagar on the north.

Berhampur divisional forest officer (DFO) Shani Gokhar visited Rushikulya beach to review the arrangements. Security measures for tourists visiting the beach to observe the hatching have also been tightened, officials said.

“The Forest Department is fully alert to protect the hatchlings,” said forest guard Tapan Kumar Nanda.