Gopalpur: Nearly three weeks after realtor Sudhir Patra was abducted and killed, his widow Wednesday alleged that the main conspirators are at large and accused the mother and uncle of Sudhir’s niece and nephew of master minding the crime.

Sudhir’s wife, Rashmita Patra, said Basundhara, the mother of the accused Nibedita, orchestrated the murder out of jealousy and a desire for revenge.

She demanded the immediate arrest of Basundhara and her brother.

Rashmita alleged that Basundhara suspected Sudhir’s role in the death of her husband, Manoj Patra, who reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest following financial losses of about Rs 2.5 crore invested in the stock markets.

Rashmita also claimed that Basundhara was resentful of Sudhir’s growing business.

She alleged that Basundhara instigated her daughter, Nibedita and son Tushar, both of whom had been treated like family members by the victim, to carry out the abduction and murder.

She demanded their immediate arrest, saying her children remain at risk while the alleged masterminds are free.

Sudhir’s mother, Sukanti Patra, described the brothers Sudhir and Manoj as inseparable and accused Basundhara and her brother of destroying the family.

Police said Sudhir, a real estate dealer of Satya Narayanpur under Gopalpur police limits in Ganjam district, was abducted April 15, 2026, while returning home from a volleyball ground in Dura panchayat.

He was forced into a vehicle near Prema Sanstha Chowk, held for ransom, tortured and killed.

His body was later dumped in a forest in the Sorada area.

Nine people, including Nibedita and Tushar, have been arrested and produced in court, with remand granted for further interrogation.