Jharsuguda: In a major crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, Odisha Police has dismantled an organised arms syndicate operating in Jharsuguda district and arrested one key accused during a strategic operation under the district’s flagship surveillance and crime control initiative, ‘Netra’.

According to sources at the DGP office, the coordinated operation was carried out by Brajarajnagar and Orient police based on credible intelligence inputs.

The accused was apprehended while allegedly planning criminal activities in the region, driven by past enmity.

Police said the operation has significantly disrupted the local illegal arms supply chain, which was sourcing firearms from Bihar for distribution in Jharsuguda and nearby areas.

The arrested has been identified as Adarsha Dubey, 32, alias Bittu, a resident of Ganganagar under Brajarajnagar Police Station in Jharsuguda district.

During the operation, police seized multiple illegal weapons, including a 7.65mm country-made pistol, two country-made single-shot pistols, four rounds of live ammunition, a Bajaj Platina motorcycle allegedly used for trafficking arms, and an iPhone from his possession.

Investigations revealed that Dubey, along with Md Rafique Ansari, functioned as major procurement agents, allegedly trafficking high-quality country-made firearms from Bihar for local criminal networks.

Police described both as habitual offenders with multiple criminal antecedents linked to arms trafficking.

Dubey is currently facing five criminal cases under various sections at Orient and Brajarajnagar police stations.

Similarly, several criminal cases are pending against Rafique at Orient, Brajarajnagar, Airport, and Jharsuguda police stations.

Police officials said the successful operation marks a major step in curbing organised crime and preventing the spread of illegal weapons in western Odisha.

Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network and identify other individuals involved in the arms syndicate.