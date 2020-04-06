Bhadrak: Bhadrak Town Police arrested Monday 29 shop owners in the district for violating social distancing norms that have been implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the district administrations of Khurda, Balasore and Bhadrak had warned Sunday the shopkeepers that they face stern action if social distancing norms are not maintained.

According to the order, shopkeepers will ensure social distancing inside and outside the shops and customers should at least be at a distance of five metres from one another. Sources said that the shopkeepers arrested had failed to implement the social distancing norm in a proper manner.

The arrested shop owners will now face action under Section 188 of IPC. Also their shops will be sealed. Police will also verify if the owners have a proper trade license. If they do, those will also be cancelled.

PNN